Separation after 3 years
This is why Kravitz & Tatum’s love fell apart
In the middle of the week, it was announced that Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's love had fallen apart. Now an insider has opened up about the reasons for the break-up.
The Hollywood dream couple fell in love on the set of "Blink Twice". The psychological thriller was Zoe's directorial debut, while Channing played a leading role in the film, but their private romance broke up after the end of their press tour.
"Everything fizzled out very quickly"
At least that's what an insider told Us Weekly, explaining: "When the project ended, they realized they were at different points with what they wanted. After their press tour ended, it all fizzled out quickly."
The Hollywood duo got engaged last year. However, the anonymous source has now suggested that the two were never in a hurry to tie the knot. "Wedding plans were on the horizon, but neither of them rushed to the altar," she explained.
Kravitz took off his engagement ring
Tatum and Kravitz were together for three years before the relationship broke up, according to People magazine. Although there has been no official confirmation from the couple, the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz was recently spotted without an engagement ring on her finger.
The news of their break-up came as a surprise to fans. The 35-year-old had recently been raving about her fiancé. During the filming of "Blink Twice", she had struggled with self-doubt, but Tatum had her back, according to Kravitz.
"Good and bad days"
"After the first day of filming, I just thought: 'Oh my God. I don't know what I've let myself in for'. And then the editing process was very long and the movie didn't work for a very long time," she told People magazine.
"It was a cycle. There were good days and bad days and he was always wondering: 'Which version of Zoe is coming home today? Is she excited or is she a puddle?"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.