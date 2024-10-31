Vorteilswelt
Separation after 3 years

This is why Kravitz & Tatum’s love fell apart

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 14:30

In the middle of the week, it was announced that Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's love had fallen apart. Now an insider has opened up about the reasons for the break-up.

0 Kommentare

The Hollywood dream couple fell in love on the set of "Blink Twice". The psychological thriller was Zoe's directorial debut, while Channing played a leading role in the film, but their private romance broke up after the end of their press tour.

"Everything fizzled out very quickly"
At least that's what an insider told Us Weekly, explaining: "When the project ended, they realized they were at different points with what they wanted. After their press tour ended, it all fizzled out quickly."

Zoë Kravitz no longer wears her engagement ring. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Rodin Eckenroth)
Zoë Kravitz no longer wears her engagement ring.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Rodin Eckenroth)

The Hollywood duo got engaged last year. However, the anonymous source has now suggested that the two were never in a hurry to tie the knot. "Wedding plans were on the horizon, but neither of them rushed to the altar," she explained.

Kravitz took off his engagement ring
Tatum and Kravitz were together for three years before the relationship broke up, according to People magazine. Although there has been no official confirmation from the couple, the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz was recently spotted without an engagement ring on her finger.

The news of their break-up came as a surprise to fans. The 35-year-old had recently been raving about her fiancé. During the filming of "Blink Twice", she had struggled with self-doubt, but Tatum had her back, according to Kravitz.

"Good and bad days"
"After the first day of filming, I just thought: 'Oh my God. I don't know what I've let myself in for'. And then the editing process was very long and the movie didn't work for a very long time," she told People magazine.

"It was a cycle. There were good days and bad days and he was always wondering: 'Which version of Zoe is coming home today? Is she excited or is she a puddle?"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

