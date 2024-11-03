Original messages
Hans Böck has dedicated himself to wine and quotes
Whether Hippocrates, Shakespeare or Mozart - they all enjoyed wine. For centuries, they have dedicated immortal sentences to the drink of the gods that have gone down in history. Hans Böck, his quotes and wine - the background.
A good day begins with a wise saying. Hans Böck in particular has dedicated himself to this wise insight. In his career, from an apprenticeship as a typesetter to TV jobs under the legendary Edi Finger to publishing director of the TV magazine "tele", the communications expert has always drawn on a rich vocabulary. In 1990, he had the fabulous dream of creating the world's largest collection of quotations.
Huge collection of quotes
"Who needs that, you weirdo?" critics asked rudely. Today, Hans Böck's domain www.zitate.eu alone boasts more than 275,000 pithy sayings in German, English, French and Latin.
The "Proverb Knocker" is currently attracting attention with original wine messages in the Hospitium Gallery in Rust, enhanced with exquisite wines and tasty treats from the region. "Wine is water tamed by sunlight", as the polymath Galileo Galilei recognized as early as 1600. "There is more philosophy in a bottle of wine than in all the books in the world," discovered the chemist and physicist Louis Pasteur in the 19th century.
Stopping the brutalization of language
"Drink wine and you will be healthy" was the vinophile maxim of the Swiss doctor and social ethicist Paracelsus. His guiding principle still speaks to many people today. In the spirit of the great poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe: "Long live freedom, long live wine!" All that remains is to quote Hans Böck himself in the present day: "I am fully committed to stopping the brutalization of language!"
