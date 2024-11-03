Hans Böck has dedicated himself to wine and quotes

Original messages

The "Proverb Knocker" is currently attracting attention with original wine messages in the Hospitium Gallery in Rust, enhanced with exquisite wines and tasty treats from the region. "Wine is water tamed by sunlight", as the polymath Galileo Galilei recognized as early as 1600. "There is more philosophy in a bottle of wine than in all the books in the world," discovered the chemist and physicist Louis Pasteur in the 19th century.