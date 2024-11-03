Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 5pm: Austria Vienna vs Blau-Weiß Linz
12th round in Austria's Bundesliga: FK Austria Wien will host FC Blau-Weiß Linz at the end of the matchday. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Vienna's Austria are sniffing the morning air in the Bundesliga. After a flawless October with a total of four wins in the league and ÖFB Cup, the violet run is set to continue at the start of the second half of the season. Today, Blau-Weiß Linz host third-placed Vienna-Favoriten. Linz beat Austria in the opening game of the season, but have currently lost the plot in terms of results.
The Upper Austrians have been winless for over a month, picking up just one point in the last four rounds. However, Blau-Weiß were anything but demotivated in their 2-1 defeat in the Cup at Sturm Graz. The team now seventh in the table could move to within one point of Austria with an away win. The Viennese do not want to let that happen. What Austria have offered so far this season has not been spectacular, but the results have proved Dominik Fitz and Co. right. While Austria have always struggled to make it into the top six in previous seasons, they are currently well on their way to doing so.
Austria strong defensively
Stephan Helm spoke of an "extremely hungry, receptive" team. "We're still not at the stage where we can play our game for 90 minutes. But the phases are getting longer and longer. And when things aren't going so well in terms of play, we're extremely cohesive," said the Austria coach, referring to defensive stability. His team only conceded one goal in the victories against GAK (2:1), Austria Klagenfurt (1:0), WSG Tirol (3:0) and in the cup at SV Horn (1:0).
Although things are not yet going according to plan up front, Helm also sees a certain upswing there. He stated that his team is very focused on the opponent's goal, but is not rewarded enough there. In Horn, Marko Raguz made his first appearance in the starting eleven. The comeback of the long-injured center forward has boosted competition internally. "But we still have to keep an eye on how long and how intensively he plays," reported Helm. Muharem Huskovic currently seems to be out of the picture. The U21 team striker didn't even make the squad recently. "The decisions are close, but one or the other is ahead," noted Helm.
Linz have lacked a sense of achievement recently
For Austria, it is also about making up for the 0:1 in Linz at the beginning of August. Blau-Weiß are also counting on something now. In Graz, coach Gerald Scheiblehner spoke of the best away match his team had ever played as a Bundesliga team. This should also spur them on in Vienna. "After the recent performance against Sturm Graz, we are traveling to Vienna with a very good feeling. Austria have had a very good run in recent games. We believe in ourselves and will be a dangerous and unpleasant underdog," said Scheiblehner.
The crowd should be right: Austria has already sold 14,000 tickets for the members' match. Helm wants to see a step forward again. There is always work to be done, he noted. "Training a team is like renovating a church: When you've finished with the tower, you have to start again at the bottom."
