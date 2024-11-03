LIVE from 5pm: Austria Vienna vs Blau-Weiß Linz

The Upper Austrians have been winless for over a month, picking up just one point in the last four rounds. However, Blau-Weiß were anything but demotivated in their 2-1 defeat in the Cup at Sturm Graz. The team now seventh in the table could move to within one point of Austria with an away win. The Viennese do not want to let that happen. What Austria have offered so far this season has not been spectacular, but the results have proved Dominik Fitz and Co. right. While Austria have always struggled to make it into the top six in previous seasons, they are currently well on their way to doing so.