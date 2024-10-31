Trouble in Graz
Heating cost subsidy becomes a tedious administrative process
To the delight of many, the heating cost subsidy is available again, but its implementation is causing trouble. Online applications are not possible in Graz and there are hardly any appointments at the service centers. This is due to differences of opinion between the city and the state.
With an amount of 340 euros, the heating cost subsidy is once again taking a burden off the shoulders of many Styrians this year. The upper net income limits have been adjusted - around 10,000 applications have already been submitted, compared to 18,865 last year, with a total amount of 6.41 million euros. The subsidy can still be applied for until February 28, 2025. So much for the good news.
However, the process is causing displeasure in the state capital. "It's an indictment that our city is lagging behind here. Graz must achieve what Hohentauern has achieved: an online application for the state heating subsidy," the Neos party has been outraged since it became known that only Graz residents have to visit the office. The city government is thus leaving citizens out in the cold.
Hardly any free appointments at the office
The background is somewhat bizarre: because the state's IT tool recently led to significantly more rejections than approvals, it was necessary to switch back to paper. "An online application is currently not possible under the current technical conditions of the state form in the city of Graz," says the office of Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ).
For processing at one of the seven service points, an appointment is recommended, which in turn must be made online. And then there is another catch: there are currently hardly any free appointments. "Due to several sick leaves, there may currently be delays at the service points of the City of Graz, for which we can only ask for your understanding." However, no one will be turned away.
The city would now like to see a more user-friendly form from the state that ensures fewer empty notifications, otherwise a new system is being considered. However, according to the office of Social Welfare Minister Doris Kampus (SPÖ): "The online tool works without any problems." It usually takes seven to ten days from application to transfer. Despite the difficulties in Graz, there is "currently no need for change" - there will be an evaluation after the application deadline.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.