Klagenfurt restaurant with cult status celebrates anniversary

The restaurant actually looks like a small wooden hut, but 120 guests can celebrate there in summer. "50 fit in the adjoining conservatory and 70 in the garden. I even have my own parking lot," says restaurateur Jesenko, who has been an Austria Klagenfurt fan for decades; he is also a fan of the record ice hockey champions KAC. "My heart is in the hut. All the guests can feel that," smiles Franz. "I'm like daddy to everyone here. And that will be the case for a long time to come." There is a morning pint every Saturday from 9.30 am to 2 pm. A menu is also prepared daily.