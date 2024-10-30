Red Bull deal: Klopp responds to fierce criticism

This is his new job

One thing is certain: The move to Red Bull is "outstanding" for him. "I can't do a huge amount, but I do know a bit about soccer," says Klopp. And what exactly is his new role? "Basically, I'm a consultant. Someone who can hopefully bring calm in various situations and in other situations assess things correctly and want to work with the coaches." Postscript: "I just want to support, not interfere, because I also know how stupid that is."