Red Bull deal: Klopp responds to fierce criticism
Jürgen Klopp has had to put up with some fierce criticism for signing with Red Bull. Now the German has responded - and remains his usual cool self: "If I couldn't deal with it today, then that would be a bit stupid."
Jürgen Klopp joins Red Bull. The successful German coach becomes "Head of Global Soccer". While many celebrated the surprising return, there were also some critical voices. "I have never been so critical of Red Bull. You're almost not allowed to make that statement alone," says Jürgen Klopp on Toni and Felix Kroos' podcast "Einfach mal Luppen".
Red Bull a red rag
Klopp received malice and ridicule on internet forums and social media because of his new field of activity. In Germany in particular, there are numerous traditionalists for whom Red Bull is a red rag in soccer. Protest banners can regularly be seen in the stadiums. The point of criticism: the company is buying its success with its millions, and soccer is used solely to advertise an energy drink. The potentially competition-distorting linking of several clubs is also a frequently voiced point of criticism.
"I don't know what exactly I could have done"
"I didn't want to step on anyone's toes, definitely not. I love all my ex-clubs. I don't know exactly what I could have done to make everyone happy," said Klopp. "I'm over 50 years old. If I couldn't deal with it today, then that would be a bit stupid. But I'll give myself the right to say that it's not hugely relevant to me."
This is his new job
One thing is certain: The move to Red Bull is "outstanding" for him. "I can't do a huge amount, but I do know a bit about soccer," says Klopp. And what exactly is his new role? "Basically, I'm a consultant. Someone who can hopefully bring calm in various situations and in other situations assess things correctly and want to work with the coaches." Postscript: "I just want to support, not interfere, because I also know how stupid that is."
