ÖGB calls on future government to act

Basic security for children

In any case, the ÖGB is concerned with getting the country to invest more - in several areas at once. Firstly, there is the fight against poverty. For example, social benefits should be "raised to a poverty-proof level." Stemmer wants children to have their own basic security. This goes hand in hand with the demand for an offensive in affordable housing, including a further increase in housing benefit. The ÖGB is also hoping for a vacancy tax for private apartments, which would really serve to "reduce vacancies". Stemmer is also calling on the state government to push ahead with a "massive expansion of all-day schools including afternoon care as well as kindergarten places and playgroups". The municipalities should also receive more money to be able to hire the necessary staff.