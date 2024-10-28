Threatened with setting on fire
Brutal home invasion: 39-year-old convicted
A trial for a home invasion in 2017 in the district of Gänserndorf in Lower Austria ended on Monday in Korneuburg with a guilty verdict for a 39-year-old man. The defendant and an accomplice allegedly beat and tied up a couple in their home. The verdict is not final.
During the night-time home invasion on November 22, 2017, two masked and armed perpetrators forced their way into the home of a then 70-year-old man and dragged him from the sofa to the floor. They punched him several times in the face with their fists until he was unconscious and then tied him up.
Wife also beaten and tied up
When the 45-year-old wife woke up due to noises and went to the ground floor, she was also beaten, pushed to the floor and tied up.
According to the court, the perpetrators stole 350 euros. They fled after one of them poured cleaning agent over the man lying motionless on the floor. The 70-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, his wife escaped with minor injuries.
Already charged with second offense
In the course of investigations by the Lower Austrian State Criminal Police Office, a Bulgarian man was identified and arrested in 2023 and extradited to Austria this February. The man was also charged with attempted burglary together with an accomplice in Vienna-Brigittenau in August 2018.
Two underage children in the apartment had noticed that someone was trying to break in and closed the security chain, preventing the two criminals from breaking in. The father is said to have rushed home and surprised the suspects, who then used pepper spray and fled.
The defendant was found guilty of aggravated robbery and attempted burglary with the use of a weapon. As a result of the crime in 2018, the Bulgarian defendant received an additional nine years to a sentence imposed abroad at the jury trial, according to the court. The man accepted the verdict, the public prosecutor's office filed an appeal. The verdict is therefore not final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.