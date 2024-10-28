In the biggest tunnel of the Hezbollah terrorists

Israel sharply criticizes the UN observer mission UNIFIL in southern Lebanon, which also includes around 180 Austrian soldiers. The force was massively increased after the last Lebanon war almost 20 years ago. The blue helmet soldiers were supposed to enforce the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, according to which Hezbollah must withdraw from southern Lebanon and allow itself to be disarmed by the regular Lebanese army. Israel blames UNIFIL for the fact that this never happened. On the contrary. Hezbollah was able to build its extensive tunnel system in full view of the UN troops and store up to 150,000 rockets there.