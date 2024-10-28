Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Emily In Paris"

Fans horrified: Will the series continue without Lucas Bravo?

Nachrichten
28.10.2024 14:05

It has been clear for some time that "Emily In Paris" will return for a fifth season. But fans need to be strong now: Because there might not be a reunion with chef Gabriel. At least that's what Lucas Bravo hinted at in an interview.

0 Kommentare

In an interview with the magazine "Le Figaro", "Emily In Paris" heartthrob Lucas Bravo spoke openly about his role as Gabriel in the Netflix hit series. He is no longer entirely happy with it.

"A little outdated"
Although the series is "good entertainment", the on-off relationship between his character and the title character Emily (Lily Collins) in particular is "based on this 90s idea" of lovers kissing, breaking up, kissing again and breaking up again. 

Lucas Bravo finds Emily and Gabriel's on-off love "a bit outdated". (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Lucas Bravo finds Emily and Gabriel's on-off love "a bit outdated".
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

According to Bravo, this is due to "a lack of communication", which in turn is "a bit outdated". Nowadays, people talk about things in relationships and confront them. "People realize that this mechanism comes from a different time, and I don't want to be part of a cog that tends to disregard the intelligence of the audience," criticized the 36-year-old.

Is Lucas Bravo not returning as Gabriel?
But that was by no means the only point of criticism Bravo made in his interview with the French magazine. He also said that he had "no real freedom" in the series. For example, he suggested that Gabriel could open a vegan restaurant, but was turned down by the show's creators. "And as people are starting to give it to me elsewhere, I'm getting a taste for it," the series beau revealed.

Is he considering no longer appearing in front of the camera as Gabriel for the fifth season of "Emily In Paris"? "Life is short," explained Bravo - and hinted that he was definitely considering giving up his role, because: "It takes five months to shoot this series. Do I want to sacrifice it by telling something that doesn't appeal to me?"

Emily no longer in Paris in future?
However, Lucas Bravo's possible departure from the series could not be the only new development in season 5. Because in the second part of the fourth season of "Emily In Paris", Emily and her friends will move to Rome. It remains to be seen whether the production will return to Paris for the new episodes or whether the actors will be in front of the camera in the Italian capital in future.

Rome and Paris are currently vying for Emily Cooper (Lily Collins). (Bild: © 2024 Netflix, Inc.)
Rome and Paris are currently vying for Emily Cooper (Lily Collins).
(Bild: © 2024 Netflix, Inc.)

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose wife Brigitte made a guest appearance in season 4, recently publicly courted the favor of the Netflix hit and announced in an interview with "Variety": "We will fight hard and we will ask for the series to stay in Paris. 'Emily In Paris' in Rome makes no sense."

The response to Macron's interview came promptly from Rome. "Dear Emmanuel Macron, don't worry: Emily in Rome is fine. Let her choose where she wants to be," commented Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri on X.

Series attracts millions of viewers
The series from TV legend Darren Star ("Sex and the City") is about ambitious marketing expert Emily (Lily Collins) from Chicago, who lives in the French capital for work. She meets snooty and amiable people. She falls in love with the city and, more specifically, with a handsome, but unattached chef (Lucas Bravo). The clichés about Paris are kitschy - which is probably why millions of people around the world love it. The series is one of Netflix's biggest hits. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf