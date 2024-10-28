"Emily In Paris"
Fans horrified: Will the series continue without Lucas Bravo?
It has been clear for some time that "Emily In Paris" will return for a fifth season. But fans need to be strong now: Because there might not be a reunion with chef Gabriel. At least that's what Lucas Bravo hinted at in an interview.
In an interview with the magazine "Le Figaro", "Emily In Paris" heartthrob Lucas Bravo spoke openly about his role as Gabriel in the Netflix hit series. He is no longer entirely happy with it.
"A little outdated"
Although the series is "good entertainment", the on-off relationship between his character and the title character Emily (Lily Collins) in particular is "based on this 90s idea" of lovers kissing, breaking up, kissing again and breaking up again.
According to Bravo, this is due to "a lack of communication", which in turn is "a bit outdated". Nowadays, people talk about things in relationships and confront them. "People realize that this mechanism comes from a different time, and I don't want to be part of a cog that tends to disregard the intelligence of the audience," criticized the 36-year-old.
Is Lucas Bravo not returning as Gabriel?
But that was by no means the only point of criticism Bravo made in his interview with the French magazine. He also said that he had "no real freedom" in the series. For example, he suggested that Gabriel could open a vegan restaurant, but was turned down by the show's creators. "And as people are starting to give it to me elsewhere, I'm getting a taste for it," the series beau revealed.
Is he considering no longer appearing in front of the camera as Gabriel for the fifth season of "Emily In Paris"? "Life is short," explained Bravo - and hinted that he was definitely considering giving up his role, because: "It takes five months to shoot this series. Do I want to sacrifice it by telling something that doesn't appeal to me?"
Emily no longer in Paris in future?
However, Lucas Bravo's possible departure from the series could not be the only new development in season 5. Because in the second part of the fourth season of "Emily In Paris", Emily and her friends will move to Rome. It remains to be seen whether the production will return to Paris for the new episodes or whether the actors will be in front of the camera in the Italian capital in future.
French President Emmanuel Macron, whose wife Brigitte made a guest appearance in season 4, recently publicly courted the favor of the Netflix hit and announced in an interview with "Variety": "We will fight hard and we will ask for the series to stay in Paris. 'Emily In Paris' in Rome makes no sense."
The response to Macron's interview came promptly from Rome. "Dear Emmanuel Macron, don't worry: Emily in Rome is fine. Let her choose where she wants to be," commented Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri on X.
Series attracts millions of viewers
The series from TV legend Darren Star ("Sex and the City") is about ambitious marketing expert Emily (Lily Collins) from Chicago, who lives in the French capital for work. She meets snooty and amiable people. She falls in love with the city and, more specifically, with a handsome, but unattached chef (Lucas Bravo). The clichés about Paris are kitschy - which is probably why millions of people around the world love it. The series is one of Netflix's biggest hits.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
