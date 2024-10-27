Multiple overturns: 17-year-old trapped

Similar accident shortly afterwards

This time, a 17-year-old test driver's license holder was hit near Wolfsberg. He also loses control of his car, veers off the road and overturns several times. However, alcohol was involved and he was able to free himself and even get home. "His mother then set the rescue chain in motion and he was taken to Wolfsberg Regional Hospital with undetermined injuries," reports the police. "A breathalyzer test was positive. His driving license was confiscated."