Was seriously injured
Multiple overturns: 17-year-old trapped
A drive home late at night ended tragically for a young driver at around 2.00 a.m. on Sunday. The 17-year-old apparently lost control of his car, left the road and overturned.
At 2.00 a.m., the sirens sounded in the upper Mölltal valley: a 17-year-old from the Spittal district was on his way home on the B 107 and suddenly left the road near Mörtschach. "The vehicle overturned several times and the driver was trapped inside," the police report.
At the scene of the accident, it quickly became apparent that the young man could not be easily extracted from his badly damaged car. "He had to be freed by the fire department using rescue shears", the police say. Only then can the emergency doctor provide initial treatment for the 17-year-old's serious injuries until he is ready to be transported.
The ambulance finally took the man to the district hospital in Lienz. During the operation itself, forces from East Tyrol and Carinthia worked together: the Heiligenblut, Großkirchheim, Mörtschach and Winklern fire departments, the police and Winklern ambulance service and the ambulance and emergency doctor from Lienz.
Similar accident shortly afterwards
This time, a 17-year-old test driver's license holder was hit near Wolfsberg. He also loses control of his car, veers off the road and overturns several times. However, alcohol was involved and he was able to free himself and even get home. "His mother then set the rescue chain in motion and he was taken to Wolfsberg Regional Hospital with undetermined injuries," reports the police. "A breathalyzer test was positive. His driving license was confiscated."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
