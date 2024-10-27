Russia: At least 30 drones shot down

Mining town of Selydowe could soon fall

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, there were a good 160 battles along the entire front line on Saturday. The situation in the Pokrovsk section was described as particularly delicate. "The situation is difficult, but under control," it said. According to the report, there is still fighting around the town of Selydowe, among other places. According to Russian and Ukrainian military observers, a large part of the settlement is already under Russian control and is expected to fall soon. More than 20,000 people once lived in the mining town.