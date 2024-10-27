Battles on the border
Russia: At least 30 drones shot down
According to information from the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian air defence units intercepted at least 30 Ukrainian drones on Sunday night. They were destroyed over the southern regions of Voronezh, Bryansk, Oryol, Lipetsk and Belgorod, according to the ministry. There were also battles on the border.
"The occupying forces are continuing their air campaign and have carried out attacks on almost all sections in the east and south of our country," the Ukrainian General Staff announced. Ukrainian positions there were attacked with over 100 glide bombs. The Russian air force also used more than 30 glide bombs in the contested Russian border region of Kursk. As a rule, the claims of both warring parties cannot be independently verified.
Mining town of Selydowe could soon fall
According to the Ukrainian General Staff, there were a good 160 battles along the entire front line on Saturday. The situation in the Pokrovsk section was described as particularly delicate. "The situation is difficult, but under control," it said. According to the report, there is still fighting around the town of Selydowe, among other places. According to Russian and Ukrainian military observers, a large part of the settlement is already under Russian control and is expected to fall soon. More than 20,000 people once lived in the mining town.
Ukrainian troops are also under pressure near the town of Hirnyk. This is also said to have been largely conquered by Russian units. Hirnyk no longer appears in the reports of the Ukrainian General Staff since Thursday. A good 10,000 people lived in the town before the war.
One dead and three injured in glide bomb attack
One person was killed and three injured in a Russian attack with two 250-kilogram glide bombs on the eastern Ukrainian industrial town of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region, Governor Vadym Filashkin wrote on Telegram. Almost two dozen buildings were damaged, including several residential buildings. Filashkin once again called on the residents of the city to evacuate. The front line runs only about nine kilometers east of Kostyantynivka.
In the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, Russian troops shelled the town of Stanislav with artillery. According to Governor Olexander Prokudin, two men were killed.
