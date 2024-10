Bitter qualifying debacle for Perez at his home race

The Mexican signed a new contract with Red Bull at the beginning of June, which is due to run until the end of 2026. However, it is questionable whether he will stay beyond this year; the 34-year-old has been in a performance slump for months and is only eighth in the championship standings ahead of his home Formula 1 race. His team-mate Max Verstappen leads the championship standings and is aiming for his fourth championship title in a row.