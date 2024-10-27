Hirscher comeback
Men’s giant slalom in Sölden from 10 am LIVE
Season opener in the Ski World Cup: The men's race starts today in Sölden - the giant slalom starts at 10 am. With sportkrone.at you will be there live - see ticker below.
Marco Odermatt is aiming for his third Sölden victory and fourth overall win in a row. The Austrians go into the race with outsider chances, Marcel Hirscher and Lucas Braathen return to the action with numbers beyond 30.
Dual national Hirscher will no longer be in his ÖSV racing suit, but will be between the gates as a representative of the Netherlands. "It's still incredibly fun, even if the preparation hasn't gone quite as well as I'd hoped," said the man from Salzburg. "What's certainly not quite there yet is the speed." After retiring from the Norwegian team, Braathen is now competing as a Brazilian.
"Difficult race" for high starting numbers
Manuel Feller predicts that the two will not have it easy. "Sölden has always been a difficult race for high start numbers. Last year and two years ago, I think it was the case that more than three people came in after the 30." With the prevailing high temperatures, the conditions would be similar to those of a spring race. "That's a far cry from a classic winter race."
For Feller, the aim is to top his best result in Sölden, which was twelfth place in 2019. "Of course, the expectations are not exaggerated, especially because it's a giant slalom," said Feller, who always needs a longer warm-up phase. "I would like to have two or three more days of training on a really good slope to feel 100 percent ready." On the slope you "just have to fight because it's so long and so steep".
