Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hirscher comeback

Men’s giant slalom in Sölden from 10 am LIVE

Nachrichten
27.10.2024 05:27

Season opener in the Ski World Cup: The men's race starts today in Sölden - the giant slalom starts at 10 am. With sportkrone.at you will be there live - see ticker below.

0 Kommentare

Click here for the live ticker:

Marco Odermatt is aiming for his third Sölden victory and fourth overall win in a row. The Austrians go into the race with outsider chances, Marcel Hirscher and Lucas Braathen return to the action with numbers beyond 30.

Dual national Hirscher will no longer be in his ÖSV racing suit, but will be between the gates as a representative of the Netherlands. "It's still incredibly fun, even if the preparation hasn't gone quite as well as I'd hoped," said the man from Salzburg. "What's certainly not quite there yet is the speed." After retiring from the Norwegian team, Braathen is now competing as a Brazilian.

"Difficult race" for high starting numbers
Manuel Feller predicts that the two will not have it easy. "Sölden has always been a difficult race for high start numbers. Last year and two years ago, I think it was the case that more than three people came in after the 30." With the prevailing high temperatures, the conditions would be similar to those of a spring race. "That's a far cry from a classic winter race."

Manuel Feller (Bild: APA/EXPA/JOHANN GRODER)
Manuel Feller
(Bild: APA/EXPA/JOHANN GRODER)

For Feller, the aim is to top his best result in Sölden, which was twelfth place in 2019. "Of course, the expectations are not exaggerated, especially because it's a giant slalom," said Feller, who always needs a longer warm-up phase. "I would like to have two or three more days of training on a really good slope to feel 100 percent ready." On the slope you "just have to fight because it's so long and so steep".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf