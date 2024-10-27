Men’s giant slalom in Sölden from 10 am LIVE

For Feller, the aim is to top his best result in Sölden, which was twelfth place in 2019. "Of course, the expectations are not exaggerated, especially because it's a giant slalom," said Feller, who always needs a longer warm-up phase. "I would like to have two or three more days of training on a really good slope to feel 100 percent ready." On the slope you "just have to fight because it's so long and so steep".