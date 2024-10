Time travel through the history of a barracks

Together with historian Philipp Jernej, who works as an information officer at the Carinthian military command, we enter the Khevenhüller barracks in the Lendorf district of Klagenfurt. In the "Krone" history podcast, we take you to this military property, which on the one hand bears witness to a particularly dark chapter in Austrian history, but on the other hand impressively shows how Austria's path to democracy unfolded.