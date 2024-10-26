“Hut package” ensures protection in the mountains

An important financial injection for the voluntary operators such as the Alpine Association, Friends of Nature, Tourist Club and Mountaineering Association. "Environmentally friendly operation, legal framework conditions and maintenance are major challenges that are pushing us to our limits," explains Johannes Ettmayer from the Alpine Association. Wind and weather have taken their toll on the mountain huts. Like the Fischerhütte on the Schneeberg, for example, where the west façade is exposed to extreme storms with peak wind speeds of up to 260 km/h (instead of the previous 150 km/h).