1.2 million euros
“Hut package” ensures protection in the mountains
Germany's largest federal state is considered a flat country. But wrongly so. After all, it has the most alpine huts! 300,000 will now be invested in their maintenance every year until 2028 - a total of 1.2 million euros.
With 95 mountain huts (out of 272 nationwide), Lower Austria has the lion's share of alpine accommodation. However, as many of these are already 100 to 155 years old, the province is now investing heavily. 1.2 million euros (300,000 euros per year) will be invested in renovations through the "Lower Austrian mountain hut package" until 2028. "This makes us absolute pioneers throughout Austria," states Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner.
An important financial injection for the voluntary operators such as the Alpine Association, Friends of Nature, Tourist Club and Mountaineering Association. "Environmentally friendly operation, legal framework conditions and maintenance are major challenges that are pushing us to our limits," explains Johannes Ettmayer from the Alpine Association. Wind and weather have taken their toll on the mountain huts. Like the Fischerhütte on the Schneeberg, for example, where the west façade is exposed to extreme storms with peak wind speeds of up to 260 km/h (instead of the previous 150 km/h).
The Hirschwanger Hut - a popular self-catering hut near the Rax cable car - gets a chimney and a sewer connection. The Nebelstein hut (windows and doors) and the Buschberg hut near Mistelbach (roof and exterior walls are being thermally renovated) are also being repaired.
Lower Austria takes on a pioneering role
The hut package has a signal effect: "The alpine clubs have sent an emergency call from the Alps to the federal government to save bases from decay," says Franz Zehetmayer from the tourist club.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
