New York senior dance group mixes up Carinthia

The "Pacemakers" have completely revolutionized what is meant by a senior dance group. You won't find any elderly people in the dance troupe from New York: "Our group consists of 35 members, all of whom are over 60 years old," says Heather Van Arsdel, one of the two founders. Since 2019, the active pensioners have been spreading the joy of dancing - but there is a sad story behind their foundation: "A stranger filmed me dancing in public for fun, posted the video online and I was bombarded with hate comments," says Susan, explaining how she was the victim of cyberbullying due to her age. But instead of giving up dancing, the 64-year-old took the plunge: "My daughter inspired me to set up a dance group to show that no one is too old to dance!"