New York senior dance group mixes up Carinthia
No one is too old to dance! The "Pacemakers" are not only spreading this message to the world via social media. The dancing seniors gave their first international workshop in Carinthia - the "Krone" was there!
The "Pacemakers" have completely revolutionized what is meant by a senior dance group. You won't find any elderly people in the dance troupe from New York: "Our group consists of 35 members, all of whom are over 60 years old," says Heather Van Arsdel, one of the two founders. Since 2019, the active pensioners have been spreading the joy of dancing - but there is a sad story behind their foundation: "A stranger filmed me dancing in public for fun, posted the video online and I was bombarded with hate comments," says Susan, explaining how she was the victim of cyberbullying due to her age. But instead of giving up dancing, the 64-year-old took the plunge: "My daughter inspired me to set up a dance group to show that no one is too old to dance!"
And success was not long in coming: "We received a standing ovation at our first performance," says Susan happily. In fact, the tide has turned on the internet, as videos of the dancing pensioners are clicked millions of times: "Our most famous video has been seen by 58 million people."
Invitation to Carinthia
One of them was René Puglnig, who runs the NDCFit dance studios in Klagenfurt and Villach. "I was so enthusiastic that I simply wrote to them and invited them to Austria!" And indeed: the "Pacemakers" gave their first international workshop in Puglnig's studios in Villach and Klagenfurt. "Demand was very high, we were fully booked," says Puglnig happily.
The "DayDisco" concept
In addition to the choreography, a "DayDisco" took place at the end of the workshop, where participants simply danced freely to a wide variety of music! "It's fun and that's what dancing is all about!" explains Susan.
The enthusiastic workshop participants were taught a choreography with which they were finally allowed to perform on television together with the "Pacemakers". The New Yorkers felt very much at home in Austria and especially in Carinthia: "We love Austria, the people here are so friendly and nice," Susan and Heather enthuse. After their workshops in Carinthia, the "Pacemakers" headed for Vienna, where they also spread the joy of dancing in other workshops.
We have a bigger message for everyone: Don't be ashamed of your age
„Pacemakers“
"We have a bigger message for everyone: don't be ashamed of your age," the two ladies appeal: "We even wear our year of birth on our T-shirts!" Puglnig: "I cordially invite everyone to my dance studio, whether young or young at heart! Let's just dance together!"
