Chaos derby: Rapid will take further action

Just as Rapid is committed in many other areas: At the blood donation campaign with the Red Cross in front of the Allianz Stadium, 120 fans volunteered to hang on the needle. The club also cooperates with the educational institution newcomer program and has taken on a sponsorship. And the entire Allianz Stadium has been converted to LED floodlights. All in the last few weeks. In addition, the fundraising campaign "Wiener helfen Wienern" (Viennese help the Viennese) is also underway again. The fans have already collected hundreds of thousands of euros in recent years. That is also Rapid.