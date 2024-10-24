Scandalous derby:
Chaos derby: Rapid will take further action
After the scandalous derby between Vienna's Austria and Rapid, Hütteldorf will follow up with further action in terms of fan sanctions.
While Austria has already applied for 20 stadium bans after the scandalous derby in Hütteldorf, Rapid does not want to give any "water level reports". They "only want to give a concrete number once the evaluations have been completed". It is still proving difficult to identify the perpetrators, some of them masked "fans" who fought on the pitch and threw pyrotechnics. According to the police, there were 577 reports, but over 400 were against unknown perpetrators.
The fact that Rapid - in contrast to their city rivals - have not yet applied for stadium bans is now seen by critics as a deliberate decision to look the other way. As if the Green-White team were only verbally condemning the rioting. Actions must and will follow.
Just as Rapid is committed in many other areas: At the blood donation campaign with the Red Cross in front of the Allianz Stadium, 120 fans volunteered to hang on the needle. The club also cooperates with the educational institution newcomer program and has taken on a sponsorship. And the entire Allianz Stadium has been converted to LED floodlights. All in the last few weeks. In addition, the fundraising campaign "Wiener helfen Wienern" (Viennese help the Viennese) is also underway again. The fans have already collected hundreds of thousands of euros in recent years. That is also Rapid.
