Dilemma of offices makes the search for a leader a mammoth task

David Egger 's four-and-a-half-year term as party leader has not been paved with major electoral successes for the Salzburg SPÖ: a minus in the regional elections, a mini-plus just four weeks ago in the National Council elections and a minus in the local council elections in the spring. In addition to a plus in the EU elections, only the mayoral elections stand out: the Reds were the most successful party in terms of growth and also clearly outperformed the FPÖ, which was spoiled for success.