41-year-old woman stole coins from friends’ safe

Traveled with stolen money

During a new interrogation, the 41-year-old woman, who had initially denied the crime, finally confessed in part. The woman admitted that she had exploited the relationship of trust with the family by using the code she knew to get into the safe and steal valuables worth almost 20,000 euros. She may even have traveled with the money belonging to the couple. The 41-year-old woman will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Graz on suspicion of aggravated theft.