DNA convicts her
41-year-old woman stole coins from friends’ safe
A 41-year-old woman from Graz is said to have abused the trust of a couple of friends and stolen gold coins and cash from their safe. Only after months of investigation did DNA traces lead to her. She is even said to have gone on a trip with a total of almost 20,000 euros.
The investigation carried out by police officers in the Geidorf district of Graz is astonishing: Back in mid-January of this year, a 69-year-old woman filed a complaint because gold coins and cash worth tens of thousands of euros had inexplicably disappeared from her safe. The ominous thing was that the police were unable to find any signs of burglary.
DNA trace led to a friend
However, some DNA traces were found on the safe. The theft was followed by months of investigation and interviews with friends and acquaintances. Finally, DNA traces were matched to a 41-year-old woman from Graz. Her account was then investigated - and indeed: several untraceable deposits had been made.
Traveled with stolen money
During a new interrogation, the 41-year-old woman, who had initially denied the crime, finally confessed in part. The woman admitted that she had exploited the relationship of trust with the family by using the code she knew to get into the safe and steal valuables worth almost 20,000 euros. She may even have traveled with the money belonging to the couple. The 41-year-old woman will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Graz on suspicion of aggravated theft.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
