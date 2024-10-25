Many resignations
“Workload too high”: clinics run out of doctors
Following the almost simultaneous resignations of five ENT doctors in Mistelbach, the imminent departure of eight gynaecology doctors in Wiener Neustadt and the impending austerity measures at the regional clinics, Amstetten is also on fire.
According to "Krone" information, seven doctors have resigned from the internal medicine department alone in the last six months. The Amstetten SPÖ has therefore also received a cry for help from numerous employees. "They have pointed out the intolerable working conditions and the threat to patient care," says health councillor Beate Hochstrasser with concern.
"A massive risk"
Doctors who have not yet completed their training are left to their own devices in the emergency department. "This of course represents a massive risk. Such decisions, which are apparently made under pressure from the state health agency, are irresponsible," says Hochstrasser. In addition, the overtime workload is described as "unbearably high". "More and more doctors and nursing staff are leaving the hospital. We can no longer stand by and watch," said the politician.
"Hits this location harder..."
The LGA emphasizes that the workload with acute cases is particularly high in a hospital like Amstetten. "That's why the shortage of healthcare professionals is hitting this location harder. We know that the workload is perceived as high," says a spokeswoman, announcing measures to better distribute the workload. However, doctors in training would "of course be supervised by specialists", it added.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.