Many resignations

“Workload too high”: clinics run out of doctors

Nachrichten
25.10.2024 06:00

Following the almost simultaneous resignations of five ENT doctors in Mistelbach, the imminent departure of eight gynaecology doctors in Wiener Neustadt and the impending austerity measures at the regional clinics, Amstetten is also on fire. 

According to "Krone" information, seven doctors have resigned from the internal medicine department alone in the last six months. The Amstetten SPÖ has therefore also received a cry for help from numerous employees. "They have pointed out the intolerable working conditions and the threat to patient care," says health councillor Beate Hochstrasser with concern.

Beate Hochstrasser, Deputy Mayor Gerhard Riegler (left) and National Councillor Alois Schroll: "We can no longer stand here and watch as medical care in Amstetten is starved to death." (Bild: SPÖ Amstetten)
Beate Hochstrasser, Deputy Mayor Gerhard Riegler (left) and National Councillor Alois Schroll: "We can no longer stand here and watch as medical care in Amstetten is starved to death."
(Bild: SPÖ Amstetten)

"A massive risk"
Doctors who have not yet completed their training are left to their own devices in the emergency department. "This of course represents a massive risk. Such decisions, which are apparently made under pressure from the state health agency, are irresponsible," says Hochstrasser. In addition, the overtime workload is described as "unbearably high". "More and more doctors and nursing staff are leaving the hospital. We can no longer stand by and watch," said the politician.

"Hits this location harder..."
The LGA emphasizes that the workload with acute cases is particularly high in a hospital like Amstetten. "That's why the shortage of healthcare professionals is hitting this location harder. We know that the workload is perceived as high," says a spokeswoman, announcing measures to better distribute the workload. However, doctors in training would "of course be supervised by specialists", it added. 

