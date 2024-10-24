Automatically saved design

"Spirit of harmony"

A special 'ava ceremony' was held at the University of Samoa in honor of the royals. The ritual is often performed at the beginning of important gatherings. "The ceremony officially involves drinking 'ava, which is made from the dried roots of the 'ava plant, and the participants come together in a spirit of harmony," Charles and Camilla enthused afterwards on X. 'ava' refers to the kava plant, a type of pepper bush.