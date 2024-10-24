At the Harmony Ceremony
Automatically saved design
King Charles III presented himself in an unusual outfit on the first day of his visit to the Pacific island state of Samoa. Like Queen Camilla, he took part in a traditional ceremony and a meeting with head of state Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II wearing all white.
This was also noted by the local media: "He opted for an island-style shirt instead of the usual suit," wrote the Samoan Observer newspaper. The king wore a kind of red chili necklace around his neck.
"Spirit of harmony"
A special 'ava ceremony' was held at the University of Samoa in honor of the royals. The ritual is often performed at the beginning of important gatherings. "The ceremony officially involves drinking 'ava, which is made from the dried roots of the 'ava plant, and the participants come together in a spirit of harmony," Charles and Camilla enthused afterwards on X. 'ava' refers to the kava plant, a type of pepper bush.
Commonwealth summit
The royal couple landed in the island state north of Fiji on Wednesday evening (local time) after a six-day stay in Australia. The main reason for the visit is the Commonwealth Summit, which begins on Friday. The Commonwealth consists mainly of former British colonies.
The meeting, which Charles will formally open, will also be attended by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his counterparts from Australia and New Zealand, Anthony Albanese and Christopher Luxon. Numerous other heads of state and government from around the world - from Africa to the Caribbean - have also arrived.
One of the main items on the agenda will reportedly be climate change - an issue close to Charles' heart. Many islands in the Pacific are at risk of sinking due to rising sea levels.
Cancer treatment interrupted for trip
This is the first long-distance trip for the King since he made his cancer public a few months ago. According to British media, he has interrupted his treatment for the visit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.