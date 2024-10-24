Model Heidi Klum honored for her role model effect

Honorary award winner Dieter Nuhr

Honorary award winner Dieter Nuhr, who was recognized for his sharp-tongued, ironic style, with which he combines profound humour and social criticism, was also prominent. Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder (CSU) praised the cabaret artist for holding up a mirror to politics and speaking from the souls of many people. In his acceptance speech, Nuhr himself explained that satire is more difficult today, as many things are taken too seriously. He also emphasized how the political climate had changed and that left-wing anti-Semites were suddenly appearing at universities.