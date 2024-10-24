Vorteilswelt
"Diversity &amp; Tolerance"

Model Heidi Klum honored for her role model effect

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 08:34

She shone "Pretty in Pink"! "GNTM" star Heidi Klum has been honored in Munich with a Blue Panther TV & Streaming Award for her role model effect! Jan Böhmermann and the hyped series "Maxton Hall" also received awards. 

0 Kommentare

The jury of the Bavarian Television Award praised the 19th season of "Germany's Next Topmodel" ("GNTM") for its role model function in entertainment TV by setting a strong example for diversity and tolerance.

In a pink evening gown, surrounded by participants of the show, Klum accepted the award and explained that she deliberately chose a diverse cast in order to make underrepresented groups such as plus-size models and older models visible.

Heidi Klum with her panther (Bild: picturedesk.com/Felix Hörhager / dpa)
Heidi Klum with her panther
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Felix Hörhager / dpa)
The "GNTM" boss wore a pink mini dress with a long train. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Felix Hörhager / dpa)
The "GNTM" boss wore a pink mini dress with a long train.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Felix Hörhager / dpa)

A loving approach to data protection mishaps
Jan Böhmermann received the Blue Panther TV & Streaming Award in the Entertainment category in Munich for the show "Lass dich überwachen". The jury explained its decision by saying that Böhmermann dealt with the studio audience's data protection mishaps in a great and loving way without becoming preachy.

However, presenter Eva Karl-Faltermeier searched in vain for the award winner in the hall: Böhmermann was not present, instead there was a photo of him on the sofa in front of the stage. Rapper Eko Fresh spoke the laudatory speech for him: "You're not just anyone, you're not just good, you're the best!"

Cheyenne Ochsenknecht on the blue carpet of the Bavarian TV and streaming award ceremony. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Felix Hörhager / dpa)
Cheyenne Ochsenknecht on the blue carpet of the Bavarian TV and streaming award ceremony.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Felix Hörhager / dpa)

Honorary award winner Dieter Nuhr
Honorary award winner Dieter Nuhr, who was recognized for his sharp-tongued, ironic style, with which he combines profound humour and social criticism, was also prominent. Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder (CSU) praised the cabaret artist for holding up a mirror to politics and speaking from the souls of many people. In his acceptance speech, Nuhr himself explained that satire is more difficult today, as many things are taken too seriously. He also emphasized how the political climate had changed and that left-wing anti-Semites were suddenly appearing at universities.

Markus Söder (l.) and Dieter Nuhr (Bild: picturedesk.com/Felix Hörhager / dpa)
Markus Söder (l.) and Dieter Nuhr
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Felix Hörhager / dpa)

Award for "Pumuckl"
There was also a special honor for a Munich goblin: director Marcus H. Rosenmüller and the production company Neue Super were awarded a porcelain panther for "Neue Geschichten vom Pumuckl". The jury praised the loving animation and charm of the famous goblin, who had already delighted children in the 1980s.

The series "Maxton Hall - The World Between Us" from Prime Video was also honored and received the award for best series. Other awards went to Aaron Altaras for his role in "Die Zweiflers" and to Katharina Stark, who plays an interpreter in the first Auschwitz trial in the Disney series "Deutsches Haus".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
