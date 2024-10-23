Climate change leads to more infections in polar bears

Contact with germs does not necessarily mean illness

The results show that polar bears today come into contact with various germs more often than in the past. However, the extent to which the animals actually become ill from these is unclear. "All of the pathogens we have identified can cause disease in wild animals, but understanding the exact effects in wild animals is not easy," the authors write in the journal PLOS One. However, a comparison with brown bear populations in Alaska, among others, suggests that contact with the pathogen has so far not significantly harmed polar bear health.