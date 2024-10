Containers are in great demand for the little ones

It's no longer possible without them - containers have become indispensable in Salzburg. Even the youngest children can be accommodated here. Since Monday, eight children under the age of two and a half have been crawling and playing in newly installed containers in Ebenau. "We opted for this solution because so many small children need a place to be looked after," says ÖVP mayor Hannes Fürstaller. It only took six days to set up.