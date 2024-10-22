How the new government must manage

All guests agreed on one point: politicians have a responsibility to create a framework that enables these challenges to be overcome. They see potential for savings and more efficient spending in various areas of public administration and social services. Helene Schuberth emphasized that it is important to implement structural reforms that not only have a short-term effect, but are also sustainable. Franziska Disslbacher added that, in addition to austerity measures, targeted investments in education, innovation and digitalization are also necessary to strengthen Austria's competitiveness.