Rainer Nowak Talk

How the new government must manage

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 17:30

In the latest episode of "Rainer Nowak Talk", everything revolved around the central question: How must a new government manage the economy in order to lead Austria out of the current crisis? The guests: a top-class panel of economists consisting of Helene Schuberth from the Austrian Trade Union Federation, Franziska Disslbacher and Martin Halla from the Vienna University of Economics and Business and Franz Schellhorn from Agenda Austria.

During the discussion, Franz Schellhorn made it clear that Austria always performs worse than other countries in international comparisons following crises. Of particular concern is the so-called "zombification" of companies - a situation in which inefficient, economically unproductive companies are kept alive - as well as the dramatic increase in part-time employment, which he described as a "part-time tsunami". In his opinion, these developments lead to a weakening of economic dynamism.

Martin Halla also emphasized that Austria must return to a growth path. This is not only a question of economic survival, but also of social stability. According to Halla, growth is the key to creating jobs, increasing productivity and securing prosperity in the country in the long term.

All guests agreed on one point: politicians have a responsibility to create a framework that enables these challenges to be overcome. They see potential for savings and more efficient spending in various areas of public administration and social services. Helene Schuberth emphasized that it is important to implement structural reforms that not only have a short-term effect, but are also sustainable. Franziska Disslbacher added that, in addition to austerity measures, targeted investments in education, innovation and digitalization are also necessary to strengthen Austria's competitiveness.

In summary, the experts emphasized that a new government should see the crisis as an opportunity to introduce long-term reforms. This is the only way to make the country fit for the future and survive in international competition.

Watch the whole talk above!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

