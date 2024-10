Official: GAK brings Poms as new head coach

"It's a huge pleasure"

Poms then went to Greece in July. Before that, he worked abroad for a long time as Bjelica's assistant in Italy, Poland and Croatia. He also acted as head coach at Osijek following Bjelica's departure. "It's a huge pleasure to be part of the GAK family. I have the highest goals with this club and want to play successfully in the Bundesliga next season," said Poms in an initial reaction.