Why we celebrate Halloween and pray for All Saints’ Day

One classic ingredient is still missing for a successful Halloween celebration - the pumpkin: there is also a fairy tale to go with it. It concerns the Irish village blacksmith Jack O'Lantern, who is said to have been so stingy and greedy that he was even denied entry to hell. He was destined to wander around with a lantern forever. All he got was a piece of glowing coal in a hollowed-out, wrinkled sugar beet. The story of Halloween came to America via Irish emigrants - and there the turnip became a pumpkin.