Marcel Hirscher: “Don’t have to prove anything to anyone!”

Soon we'll know, soon we'll know whether Marcel Hirscher will be competing in the World Cup start in Sölden or not, and soon we'll know whether the former ski superstar can be a winning skier again - but with all the excitement and tension in the ski circus about Hirscher's return, the comebacker himself almost seems to be taking it the easiest! "The best thing is that I don't have to prove anything to anyone anymore!"