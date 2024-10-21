President of the National Council: NGO wants to prevent FPÖ candidate

Hofer: Rosenkranz did a lot for reconciliation with Israel

Hofer recalled the time of the turquoise-blue government. During this time, a great deal had been done for reconciliation between Austria and Israel - even more than in many previous governments. At the time, Rosenkranz was a member of the FPÖ parliamentary party and helped shape many of these measures. For example, the Shoah memorial was planned and erected. It was also under Turquoise and Blue that the descendants of victims of National Socialism were given easier access to Austrian citizenship in future.