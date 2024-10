Tesla sank in Lake Traunsee after an accident

Divers called in

It is still unclear why the Tesla Model X with Rieder license plates left the Traunsteinstraße and crashed into the Traunsee shortly before 1.30 pm. While the police took over the accident investigation, the Gmunden fire department alerted the Traunkirchen and Steyrermühl fire brigades, as they also have important equipment for underwater rescue and also have divers in their ranks. In addition, the water rescue team from Gmunden supported the operation with divers.