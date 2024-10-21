Judo jewel Dengg does not shy away from any duel for the Olympics

The 27-year-old is a medal bank, having already won two medals under the five rings. Although a change of weight class would be possible (due to her height, Dengg would also be able to move down to -78 kilograms), Dengg is by no means shying away from a duel with her training partner. "In the end, we'll see who is better. That motivates me." Ultimately, however, there is still time to think about the road to Los Angeles. The qualification cycle lasts two years and doesn't start until 2026.