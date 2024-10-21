Has big goals
Judo jewel Dengg does not shy away from any duel for the Olympics
With her gold medal at the U21 World Championships a few weeks ago, Elena Dengg proved once again that she is the great hope for the future in Austrian judo. The 20-year-old (Sanjindo Bischofshofen) already has her sights set on the 2028 Olympic Games, where Austria faces a luxury problem.
"You can only win if you say: I'm stronger" - this is how Elena Dengg approaches her challenges on the judo mat. Very successfully, as her gold medal at the U21 World Championships a few weeks ago showed.
In honor of this success, the local judo family around her home club Sanjindo stood in the Hermann Wielandner Hall in Bischofshofen on Saturday. "We are really proud to have such a special athlete in our ranks," said chairman Thomas Wentz. Dengg herself was delighted with the reception. "It shows that all the hard work has paid off," beamed the Lungau native, who signed many autographs. After all, she is already considered a role model for young people at the age of 20.
However, she does not only attribute the greatest success of her career to herself. First and foremost, long-term coach Marianne Niederdorfer - who discovered Dengg when she was competing at U8 level - and her mother Christine ("I can call her at 4 o'clock in the morning") have also played a big part. Then there is her home club Sanjindo, sponsors and other supporters.
"That motivates me"
With gold, the army athlete, who is also studying law, once again proved that the future belongs to her. Her clear goal is the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Austria is facing a luxury problem. Like Dengg, Michaela Polleres also fights in the 70 kilogram category.
The 27-year-old is a medal bank, having already won two medals under the five rings. Although a change of weight class would be possible (due to her height, Dengg would also be able to move down to -78 kilograms), Dengg is by no means shying away from a duel with her training partner. "In the end, we'll see who is better. That motivates me." Ultimately, however, there is still time to think about the road to Los Angeles. The qualification cycle lasts two years and doesn't start until 2026.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
