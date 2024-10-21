Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Has big goals

Judo jewel Dengg does not shy away from any duel for the Olympics

Nachrichten
21.10.2024 15:00

With her gold medal at the U21 World Championships a few weeks ago, Elena Dengg proved once again that she is the great hope for the future in Austrian judo. The 20-year-old (Sanjindo Bischofshofen) already has her sights set on the 2028 Olympic Games, where Austria faces a luxury problem.

0 Kommentare

"You can only win if you say: I'm stronger" - this is how Elena Dengg approaches her challenges on the judo mat. Very successfully, as her gold medal at the U21 World Championships a few weeks ago showed.

In honor of this success, the local judo family around her home club Sanjindo stood in the Hermann Wielandner Hall in Bischofshofen on Saturday. "We are really proud to have such a special athlete in our ranks," said chairman Thomas Wentz. Dengg herself was delighted with the reception. "It shows that all the hard work has paid off," beamed the Lungau native, who signed many autographs. After all, she is already considered a role model for young people at the age of 20. 

Wrote many autographs: Elena Dengg. (Bild: Sebastian Steinbichler)
Wrote many autographs: Elena Dengg.
(Bild: Sebastian Steinbichler)

However, she does not only attribute the greatest success of her career to herself. First and foremost, long-term coach Marianne Niederdorfer - who discovered Dengg when she was competing at U8 level - and her mother Christine ("I can call her at 4 o'clock in the morning") have also played a big part. Then there is her home club Sanjindo, sponsors and other supporters. 

"That motivates me"
With gold, the army athlete, who is also studying law, once again proved that the future belongs to her. Her clear goal is the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Austria is facing a luxury problem. Like Dengg, Michaela Polleres also fights in the 70 kilogram category.

Michaela Polleres is a medal bank. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Michaela Polleres is a medal bank.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

The 27-year-old is a medal bank, having already won two medals under the five rings. Although a change of weight class would be possible (due to her height, Dengg would also be able to move down to -78 kilograms), Dengg is by no means shying away from a duel with her training partner. "In the end, we'll see who is better. That motivates me." Ultimately, however, there is still time to think about the road to Los Angeles. The qualification cycle lasts two years and doesn't start until 2026. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf