Number plate pasted over with stolen license plate

A 41-year-old Czech national with a valid national residence ban and several previous convictions and his 30-year-old female passenger were taken to a driver and vehicle control in Thalheim bei Wels at around 9.10 p.m. on Saturday when they filled up their vehicle at a petrol station without a license plate.



Stolen goods in the trunk

A license plate stolen two hours earlier in Wels was stuck over the front Czech license plate. Various stolen goods and burglary tools were found in the trunk of the car. During the subsequent search of the vehicle, further stolen goods, further burglary tools, a soft air weapon and narcotics in the form of methamphetamines were found.



Taken to prison

They had also not paid for the refueling of the vehicle, as neither of them had any money. By order of the public prosecutor's office in Wels, the 41-year-old was taken to Wels prison. The 30-year-old will be charged at large.