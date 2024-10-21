Church tower clock is still reset by hand

200 church clocks in Upper Austria

However, most church clocks are already reset automatically. When problems arise, master clockmaker Günther Köstner from Engelhartszell is on hand. He looks after around 200 church clocks in Upper Austria. The movements are less prone to errors during the fall changeover than in spring, because "in spring the clocks are set forward and then receive an electronic pulse every three seconds", he says, "in fall they are simply stopped for an hour". Nevertheless, he expects several clocks to be used on Monday. There are usually five to 15 per year that need repairing due to defects caused by the time changes.