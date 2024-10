“Unfortunately, I no longer have enough strength”

Visibly marked by his recent gall bladder operation and Parkinson's disease, Herbert Osterbauer (ÖVP) announced his resignation as mayor of Neunkirchen yesterday at the age of 66. Which was extremely difficult for him. However: "The last few days have made me realize that my strength is no longer sufficient for this office," he admits honestly. Tiredness, problems with writing and with his voice are the biggest handicap for him. Osterbauer has been in office for 14 years, ending the SPÖ's dominance in 2010. "Apart from the last session, I didn't miss a single one," says the thoroughbred politician. However, he never had an absolute majority.