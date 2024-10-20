Colorful and crazy
Creative with a toilet brush and computer mouse
It all started with the animal of the week, which Bernd Püribauer from Ternitz drew in his first job at "Falter" after graduating from the creative Ortweinschule in Graz - 1200 times in total. He originally wanted to make music, but then stuck with painting.
"But philosophizing about art at art openings with a glass of champagne in my hand isn't really my thing," laughs the artist. He prefers to shock his fans with drawings of "Spatzis" or "pop holes".
Ten years ago, Püribauer really took off. He took out a loan, bought 5,000 wood-fiber boards and paint and began to design his crazy animals and figures in black and white. One of his first commercial successes was the "Fukushima Aquarium", which he designed for the Museumsquartier in Vienna - an installation with mutated animals. It was intended as a memorial to the environmental disaster in Japan. Because he also sees this as his task: "Where politics and the media can no longer achieve anything, art can still have a big impact." The Japanese ambassador wanted to have the installation removed, which of course did not happen.
On the contrary: Püribauer bought himself a truck, got his driver's license and drove it, complete with aquarium, up and down in front of the Japanese embassy in Vienna.
The crazy artist is currently creating many works using a computer mouse or even a toilet brush. The fact that Püribauer shows himself in public was not always the case. "I didn't want people to know what I looked like," laughs Püribauer. So until a few years ago, he hired an alter ego, a 200-kilo man who appeared in his place at the openings - with a Batman mask, open shirt and bare stomach.
Püribauer has also been running his own gallery in Gloggnitz for a year now. What else would he like to "do"? - "I'd love to paint the whole of Ternitz," says the creative artist.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
