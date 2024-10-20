Creative with a toilet brush and computer mouse

Ten years ago, Püribauer really took off. He took out a loan, bought 5,000 wood-fiber boards and paint and began to design his crazy animals and figures in black and white. One of his first commercial successes was the "Fukushima Aquarium", which he designed for the Museumsquartier in Vienna - an installation with mutated animals. It was intended as a memorial to the environmental disaster in Japan. Because he also sees this as his task: "Where politics and the media can no longer achieve anything, art can still have a big impact." The Japanese ambassador wanted to have the installation removed, which of course did not happen.