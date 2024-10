Two drivers under the influence of alcohol skid off the road

The police had to respond twice on Sunday due to alcohol-related traffic accidents. In Feldkirchen, a 24-year-old skidded off the road on a left-hand bend. "The young man drove off the road at around 17:45 for unknown reasons and came to rest on the driver's side below an embankment," reported the police: "It is assumed that he was unable to keep in lane due to his alcohol consumption." His vehicle had to be recovered by a towing company. He had to surrender his driver's license.