After 2:5 in the derby
Crisis meeting at GAK deep into the night
The mood at GAK is finally at rock bottom after the hefty 2:5 in the derby against Sturm. It was the tenth Bundesliga game without a win. It remains to be seen whether Gernot Messner will remain coach. But he can't take too long, because Rapid awaits in the hit on Sunday.
There is currently a huge sense of crisis at GAK! The 2:5 in the derby against Sturm was the negative climax for the time being. Immediately after the bitter defeat, those responsible sat together in meetings, which continued throughout the day on Sunday in discussions and telephone calls.
"Making a hasty personnel decision would be dubious. You don't just go through with one like that," said Head of Sport Didi Elsneg on Sunday lunchtime. The 34-year-old is more than aware that something has to happen quickly. After ten games, the promoted team is still bottom of the table - with just four points and not a single win so far this season.
There is no job guarantee
"As long as we are convinced that we can turn things around together, coach Gernot Messner will stay," Elsneg says. "But all parties must have this conviction. Including Gernot himself." However, there was no talk of another fixed collaboration, as was preached before the team break. It is not yet clear whether Gernot Messner will still be on the bench for Sunday's home game against Rapid. "This is a fundamental decision that can go in any direction," Elsneg explains. That's why there was another large-scale meeting on Sunday evening, which lasted well into the night.
Having had a good night's sleep, Elsneg also analyzed the bitter defeat against Sturm. "We were too despondent with the ball in the first half. We didn't put much together going forward," said the former attacker. "And at the back, we let the goals come too easily and defended too inconsistently." One thing is certain: things have to improve against Vienna. No matter who the coach is!
