Crisis meeting at GAK deep into the night

There is no job guarantee

"As long as we are convinced that we can turn things around together, coach Gernot Messner will stay," Elsneg says. "But all parties must have this conviction. Including Gernot himself." However, there was no talk of another fixed collaboration, as was preached before the team break. It is not yet clear whether Gernot Messner will still be on the bench for Sunday's home game against Rapid. "This is a fundamental decision that can go in any direction," Elsneg explains. That's why there was another large-scale meeting on Sunday evening, which lasted well into the night.