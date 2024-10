Bortolotti takes the crown at Hockenheim

Sovereignly defended

Bortolotti started Sunday two points behind Saturday's winner Van der Linde, regained the top position in qualifying and defended it with aplomb. It was a first not only for the son of the famous Viennese ice cream parlor dynasty, who had to settle for second place in 2023. Lamborghini was also able to celebrate winning the title in the DTM for the first time. In a way, it remains in Austria, as Thomas Preining from Linz had snatched the trophy in 2023. This year, Porsche driver Preining finished fifth overall.