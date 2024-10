Cycling legend: Terminal cancer – incurable

"That's nature"

Hoy had announced his illness in February, which he had been diagnosed with last year. According to Hoy, the prostate cancer had spread to his bones. Tumors had also been discovered in his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and ribs. "As unnatural as it feels, that's nature," said Hoy. "We're all born and we all die, and that's just part of the process." He was positive most of the time, though, he said. "This is bigger than the Olympics. It's bigger than anything else. It's about appreciating life and finding joy."