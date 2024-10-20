He fought for Neuhold
Why Rangnick’s email had no effect
ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick fought to the last for managing director Bernhard Neuhold, one of his closest confidants. But why his email had no effect - and why the structural reform also took power away from the president. A column by Christian Reichel.
Those in power like to set the direction and strive to have people dance to their tune. Ralf Rangnick belongs to the category of doers and has achieved a lot as Austrian team boss. He also tried to turn things around on Friday: two hours before the start of the meeting in Vienna, the German sent an email to the 13 members of the ÖFB executive committee. Content: An appeal from the coaching team and the players' council around Marko Arnautovic, in which the importance of managing director Bernhard Neuhold for the team was emphasized.
The presidium had long had its eye on the big picture, insisting that calm must return to the ÖFB. Therefore, there was no way around the separation of the quarrelling managing directors Neuhold and Thomas Hollerer. This was decided, as was the structural reform. Rangnick thus loses a comrade-in-arms from the circle of his closest confidants in the ÖFB.
More professionalism
The president is setting a good example in the reorganization: Klaus Mitterdorfer is relinquishing his right to nominate the team manager, leaving this to experts. This will be a matter for the management and experts called in. This also applies to the women's A team - the U21 and the junior teams will be the responsibility of the yet-to-be-appointed Managing Director of Sport (Peter Schöttel is the favorite). Hollerer is a candidate for managing director of business.
It is clear how the association should tick in the future with shorter decision-making processes: by placing more emphasis on professionalism and demanding constructive cooperation from everyone. The fact that the ÖFB presidium decides on issues such as regional youth soccer is also history - as a result, the role of the managing directors and sports directors in the regional associations is to be upgraded.
