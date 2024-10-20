Why Rangnick’s email had no effect

Those in power like to set the direction and strive to have people dance to their tune. Ralf Rangnick belongs to the category of doers and has achieved a lot as Austrian team boss. He also tried to turn things around on Friday: two hours before the start of the meeting in Vienna, the German sent an email to the 13 members of the ÖFB executive committee. Content: An appeal from the coaching team and the players' council around Marko Arnautovic, in which the importance of managing director Bernhard Neuhold for the team was emphasized.