12 migrants from Albania returned to Italy

ECJ ruling on safe countries of origin

The decision of the six judges in Rome is based on a ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) from the beginning of October. This states that an EU country can only define a third country as a safe country of origin in asylum law if the conditions for this are met throughout the entire territory of the state. The decision of the court in Rome seriously calls into question the basis of the entire Albania plan, on which the Meloni government intends to spend more than 600 million over five years.