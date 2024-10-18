Overcrowded migrant boat sinks: baby dies

The monitoring center had reported the departure of a migrant boat and sent out several rescue boats. A Belgian helicopter was also deployed. When the refugee boat was found, numerous people were already in the water.

Number of crossings has risen sharply

The number of migrant crossings across the English Channel to the UK in rubber dinghies has risen sharply since 2018, despite repeated warnings. Time and again, overcrowded boats capsize. Children are often among the victims.