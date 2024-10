Trio wants to bring a breath of fresh air to local politics

A winemaker, a photographer and a journalist meet at a wine tavern - it could be a joke, but the three of them are very serious. Because next year, Reinhard Dungel, Christian Husar and Harald Sorger want to enter the local council with their new party "Leobersdorf NOW". They also hope to have a good chance because, due to population growth, 29 instead of 25 seats are up for grabs. With the exception of Sorger, they have no political experience. Sorger was already deputy mayor of the town until 2020.