Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Celebrity Big Brother"

Emergency doctor intervention: Elena Miras leaves container!

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 11:50

Shock in the "Promi Big Brother" house: contestant Elena Miras had to leave the container on Friday morning for health reasons.

0 Kommentare

According to Sat.1, the 31-year-old suffered a kind of fainting spell and was immediately treated by an emergency doctor in the consulting room. Fortunately, she is doing well again under the circumstances, but a return to the house is out of the question.

According to Bild, Elena's day began as normal. In the morning, she spent a short time in the bathroom before going to the consulting room, where she finally collapsed. The production team immediately called the emergency doctor, who arrived at the scene immediately. It is not yet clear whether the doctor decided that Elena had to leave the container or whether she asked to leave herself.

Elena Miras in tears. (Bild: SAT.1 & Joyn)
Elena Miras in tears.
(Bild: SAT.1 & Joyn)

Too much psychological pressure?
Sat.1 confirmed that Elena is not allowed to continue in the format due to "Big Brother's" duty of care. This means that "Promi Big Brother" has ended prematurely for her. The broadcaster did not want to provide any further details on her state of health when asked.

The other residents were informed of Elena's departure by "Big Brother". The psychological pressure on the 32-year-old had increased more and more in recent days. 

Provoked by housemates?
Miras reportedly felt increasingly provoked by her housemates and became convinced that her ex Mike Heiter and his girlfriend Leyla Lahour were deliberately trying to put her in a bad light. 

Viewers outside the house also reacted critically to her behavior. Social media was full of comments portraying her behavior as exaggerated, and some even called for Sat.1 to intervene.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf