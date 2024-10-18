"Celebrity Big Brother"
Emergency doctor intervention: Elena Miras leaves container!
Shock in the "Promi Big Brother" house: contestant Elena Miras had to leave the container on Friday morning for health reasons.
According to Sat.1, the 31-year-old suffered a kind of fainting spell and was immediately treated by an emergency doctor in the consulting room. Fortunately, she is doing well again under the circumstances, but a return to the house is out of the question.
According to Bild, Elena's day began as normal. In the morning, she spent a short time in the bathroom before going to the consulting room, where she finally collapsed. The production team immediately called the emergency doctor, who arrived at the scene immediately. It is not yet clear whether the doctor decided that Elena had to leave the container or whether she asked to leave herself.
Too much psychological pressure?
Sat.1 confirmed that Elena is not allowed to continue in the format due to "Big Brother's" duty of care. This means that "Promi Big Brother" has ended prematurely for her. The broadcaster did not want to provide any further details on her state of health when asked.
The other residents were informed of Elena's departure by "Big Brother". The psychological pressure on the 32-year-old had increased more and more in recent days.
Provoked by housemates?
Miras reportedly felt increasingly provoked by her housemates and became convinced that her ex Mike Heiter and his girlfriend Leyla Lahour were deliberately trying to put her in a bad light.
Viewers outside the house also reacted critically to her behavior. Social media was full of comments portraying her behavior as exaggerated, and some even called for Sat.1 to intervene.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
