Young star Schwärzler receives third Vienna wildcard

Test phase with coach

A lot will also depend on the draw on Saturday (12.00 noon). Who knows, maybe it will even be a duel with the retiring Dominic Thiem. This would close a circle, as Thiem ended Thomas Muster's career with his first main event match in Vienna. Schwärzler will be coached in Vienna by Spanish coach Juan Ozon-Llacer, the ex-coach of Chile's Nicolas Jarry. "We are in a kind of test phase and are currently getting to know each other better. It's going very well so far," said Schwärzler.