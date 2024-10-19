LIVE from 5pm: The Graz derby Sturm vs GAK!

After recent riots, the stadium administration and law enforcement want to be prepared accordingly. Glass walls that are difficult to overcome have been installed in the arena, and a mobile fence has also been installed for the first time. According to the police, several hundred officers will be on duty. The GAK will hold a fan march, while the Sturm fans will gather on the stadium forecourt from midday. "The situation has been clarified at all levels," said the organized fan scene of the double winners. "Let's let the provocations bounce off our chest and let the sow rub against the oak."