Back to everyday life strengthened

"However, it is also important to have the motivation to take part in the therapies and to continue what has been learned in everyday life in the long term," says Prim. Vogt. Martina Hofer was able to achieve her goals well: Not only did the therapy for the physical symptoms bring positive results for her, she also took away a lot for herself in terms of coping with her illness. "My scar was cleared and I could feel my breast again. Only then was I able to accept the illness that I had previously suppressed."