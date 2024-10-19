Bad Erlach
Back to everyday life strengthened
Cancer rehabilitation at the Lebens.Med Zentrum Bad Erlach: a patient explains how the stay has helped her.
With a smile, Martina Hofer brings a coffee cake to a patient enjoying his afternoon break in the café at the Lebens. Med Center Bad Erlach, Lower Austria, with coffee and cake. She has been working as a restaurant specialist at the rehabilitation center for around three years.
What many people don't know: Martina Hofer herself was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years ago and completed a three-week oncological rehabilitation course at the Lebens.Med Zentrum Bad Erlach, where she now works. "I had an operation at the time and underwent several weeks of radiotherapy and hormone therapy," she reports. As she suffered from a severe drop in performance and chronic fatigue as well as coordination difficulties, she decided to undergo rehab: "The operation scar in particular caused me problems and I was severely restricted in my everyday life."
Improving quality of life
"The most important aim of rehab is to alleviate the consequences and side effects of the disease or its treatment," explains Prim. Dr. Stefan Vogt, Head of the Oncological Rehabilitation Department at the Lebens.Med Zentrum Bad Erlach. Modern medicine is making it possible for more and more people to survive cancer. However, the therapies are still very strenuous. Depending on the type of disease, those affected suffer from a wide range of physical and psychological impairments.
At the Lebens.Med Zentrum Bad Erlach, a team of doctors, nurses and therapists create a rehabilitation program tailored to individual needs. This includes physiotherapy, clinical and health psychology, medical training therapy, dietology, occupational therapy and social work. "Many patients come to us with surgical or radiotherapy scars, for example, which cause pain or sensory disturbances. The tissue may be hypersensitive or you may not feel anything at all. The altered body image is also sometimes problematic," explains Prim. Vogt. In addition, scars often restrict movement. Martina Hofer confirms: "My scar was very red and made my breast numb."
The combination of several therapies leads to the goal
The combination of different therapies - including individual therapeutic gymnastics, fascia training and coordination exercises - helped her. Prim. Vogt explains: "The scars are decongested and blood circulation and sensitivity are improved. In many cases, it is also possible to improve the appearance of the scar." At the beginning of the stay, the rehabilitation goals are defined with the treatment team. In order to benefit as much as possible from the therapy program, a stable physical and mental condition is a prerequisite.
"The most important goal of rehabilitation is to alleviate the consequences and side effects caused by the disease or its treatment."
Prim. Dr. Stefan Vogt, Leiter der Abteilung Onkologische Rehabilitation, Lebens.Med Zentrum Bad Erlach
Bild: Lebens.Med Zentrum Bad Erlach
"However, it is also important to have the motivation to take part in the therapies and to continue what has been learned in everyday life in the long term," says Prim. Vogt. Martina Hofer was able to achieve her goals well: Not only did the therapy for the physical symptoms bring positive results for her, she also took away a lot for herself in terms of coping with her illness. "My scar was cleared and I could feel my breast again. Only then was I able to accept the illness that I had previously suppressed."
Today, Martina Hofer has both feet back on the ground: Privately, she is currently training for a 60-kilometer march. Professionally, she is still associated with the Lebens. Med Zentrum Bad Erlach: "I am happy to play my part in ensuring that patients have a positive and successful stay with us. I can only recommend oncological rehabilitation because it allows you to concentrate fully on your health and your body."
Lebens.Med Center Bad Erlach
The Lebens.Med Zentrum Bad Erlach specializes in rehabilitation for cancer patients. Since July 2024, patients of the Harbach mud spa have also been able to undergo orthopaedic rehabilitation at the Lebens.Med Zentrum Bad Erlach. The company is a contractual partner of Austrian social insurance providers and a partner company of Beste Gesundheit.
