Traditional inn returns to the “this side”

The inn in the center of Sankt Martin im Innkreis was first mentioned in a document in 1524. Exactly 500 years later, familiar faces will be taking over the Hofwirtshaus with the address "Diesseits 10" from November 1st. It is a special community that has come together for this.



Woodstock founder is the new tenant

Woodstock founder Simon Ertl, who has also been at home in the restaurant business for some time with his various companies, is taking on the role of tenant. Under his patronage, the new and old landlords Christine and Matthias Kraxberger are bringing the Hofwirtshaus back to life. They previously ran it until 2013 and are now returning to the origins of their "gastronomic journey". They are particularly proud of the Hofwirtsgartl, where their own vegetables, fruit and herbs are grown entirely without pesticides. It is a project that Matthias Kraxberger has been working on for six months.