Innkeepers are back
Traditional inn returns to the “this side”
After eleven years, the Kraxberger couple are returning to the Hofwirtshaus in Sankt Martin. They ran the restaurant in the center of the community until 2013. On 1 November, they will be turning the lights back on in the traditional inn at the address "Diesseits 10" - with a completely new concept and a new tenant.
The inn in the center of Sankt Martin im Innkreis was first mentioned in a document in 1524. Exactly 500 years later, familiar faces will be taking over the Hofwirtshaus with the address "Diesseits 10" from November 1st. It is a special community that has come together for this.
Woodstock founder is the new tenant
Woodstock founder Simon Ertl, who has also been at home in the restaurant business for some time with his various companies, is taking on the role of tenant. Under his patronage, the new and old landlords Christine and Matthias Kraxberger are bringing the Hofwirtshaus back to life. They previously ran it until 2013 and are now returning to the origins of their "gastronomic journey". They are particularly proud of the Hofwirtsgartl, where their own vegetables, fruit and herbs are grown entirely without pesticides. It is a project that Matthias Kraxberger has been working on for six months.
We love this house with its cozy atmosphere, and we can hardly wait to welcome our guests here
Christine und Matthias Kraxberger
The Hofwirtshaus will open on November 1st at 2 pm. During the week it is open until 1 am. Mondays and Saturdays are rest days, and on Wednesdays and Thursdays the innkeepers offer a lunch buffet. On Sundays until Christmas, there is a game buffet to match the season.
"We love gastronomy and conviviality, we love this house with its cozy atmosphere, and we can hardly wait to welcome our guests," say the landlords, who are already looking forward to the opening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.