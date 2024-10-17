Vorteilswelt
Innkeepers are back

Traditional inn returns to the “this side”

Nachrichten
17.10.2024 19:00

After eleven years, the Kraxberger couple are returning to the Hofwirtshaus in Sankt Martin. They ran the restaurant in the center of the community until 2013. On 1 November, they will be turning the lights back on in the traditional inn at the address "Diesseits 10" - with a completely new concept and a new tenant. 

The inn in the center of Sankt Martin im Innkreis was first mentioned in a document in 1524. Exactly 500 years later, familiar faces will be taking over the Hofwirtshaus with the address "Diesseits 10" from November 1st. It is a special community that has come together for this. 

Woodstock founder is the new tenant
Woodstock founder Simon Ertl, who has also been at home in the restaurant business for some time with his various companies, is taking on the role of tenant. Under his patronage, the new and old landlords Christine and Matthias Kraxberger are bringing the Hofwirtshaus back to life. They previously ran it until 2013 and are now returning to the origins of their "gastronomic journey". They are particularly proud of the Hofwirtsgartl, where their own vegetables, fruit and herbs are grown entirely without pesticides. It is a project that Matthias Kraxberger has been working on for six months.

Zitat Icon

We love this house with its cozy atmosphere, and we can hardly wait to welcome our guests here

Christine und Matthias Kraxberger

The Hofwirtshaus will open on November 1st at 2 pm. During the week it is open until 1 am. Mondays and Saturdays are rest days, and on Wednesdays and Thursdays the innkeepers offer a lunch buffet. On Sundays until Christmas, there is a game buffet to match the season.

(Bild: © Klaus Mittermayr)
Christine and Matthias Kraxberger ran the Hofwirtshaus until 2013, and from November 1 they will be breathing new life into the traditional restaurant.
(Bild: © Klaus Mittermayr)

 "We love gastronomy and conviviality, we love this house with its cozy atmosphere, and we can hardly wait to welcome our guests," say the landlords, who are already looking forward to the opening.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mario Zeko
Mario Zeko
