Is Gewessler still pushing through the new location?

It was not until the end of 2023 that the Ministry of the Environment launched a structured bidding process for a Federal Environment Agency headquarters in Vienna, which provided for a concrete timetable: Contract conclusion in the third quarter of 2024, relocation in the first quarter of 2026. Again, there were delays because one of the 20 bidders, who had not made it to the final of the two best bidders, initiated review proceedings at the Federal Administrative Court.